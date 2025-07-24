Former Boynton Beach commissioner to run for Palm Beach County School Board

Former Boynton Beach Commissioner Christina Romelus announced this week she's running for Palm Beach County School Board, District 4.

“As a mother and an educator, I know our public schools are full of potential — but we must do more to ensure every child has the resources, support, and safety they need to succeed,” she said in a statement on Wednesday. The school board has seven members.

The Palm Beach County School District is the 10th-largest in the nation and Florida's fifth-largest. It serves more than 189,000 students, including charter schools, and is the county's largest employer with 22,801 employees, including more than 13,000 teachers.

In 2016, Romelus was elected as Boynton Beach’s youngest city commissioner.

During her tenure as Commissioner and later as Vice Mayor, she said she brought in more than $500 million in economic development, helped create more affordable housing and small businesses.

She said her campaign will focus on "ensuring access to high-quality resources and curriculum so that every student — regardless of zip code — have the tools they need to succeed in school and in life."

Romelus said she is a former nurse and educator having taught Anatomy and Physiology at Palm Beach State College as an adjunct professor from 2014 to 2020.

She is the CEO of PolitiCALM, a government affairs and leadership training firm she founded to support public officials and business leaders.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised in Palm Beach County, she lives in Boynton Beach with her husband Darren, a Palm Beach County firefighter and their two sons, according to her campaign statement.