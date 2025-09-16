Pressure mounts on Palmetto Bay Village Councilman Steve Cody to resign over Charlie Kirk remarks

Public pressure is growing on Palmetto Bay Village Councilman Steve Cody to resign following his derogatory post on Facebook last week about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Late Monday night, the village council voted 4-1 to censure Cody over his social media comments and requested he voluntarily step down from office. The council also called on Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier to investigate the councilman and remove him from the position.

After the vote, Cody said he would not resign, telling reporters "the statement that I made on my personal Facebook page was not a statement of policy by me as a member of this body."

Last Friday, Miami-Dade Republicans denounced Cody and demanded he leave office.

Cody has apologized for his social media post but has said he would not resign.

On Tuesday, a group of Palmetto Bay residents said they planned a news conference on Wednesday at Palmetto Bay Village City Hall to urge DeSantis "to take immediate action to remove" Cody from public office.

On Monday night, Cody faced angry backlash and persistent calls to resign from community residents, who filled the room at the village council meeting in denouncing his social media post.

Cody wrote last Thursday in a now-deleted Facebook post about Kirk's assassination: “Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

Community members came forth during public comment and referenced Cody’s history of misconduct and divisive behavior as a part of the council.

“Leadership is not just about holding office, it’s about embodying respect, compassion and responsibility,” one speaker said at the council meeting. “His history and professional misconduct, ongoing legal battles, divisive behavior and recent disgraceful comments demonstrate he can no longer be trusted to serve or represent Palmetto Bay.”

After voting to censure Cody, Vice Mayor Mark Merwitzer added an amendment requesting the governor and attorney general James investigate Cody for “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty or incompetence.”

“Cody’s long record of abuse and bullying finally boiled over last night,” Merwitzer said. “I will continue standing for the decency and values that make Palmetto Bay a great place to raise a family. This community deserves better than being represented by someone who glorifies political violence. I will fight alongside our residents until we achieve accountability.”

Merwitzer and council member Marsha Matson walked out in protest after the council did not adjourn the meeting and continued with the agenda.

In a statement, Merwitzer said “he would not legitimize business as usual while the community’s pleas for accountability went unanswered.”

Matson told WLRN the council does not have the authority to remove Cody from office, which is why they voted to ask DeSantis to take action.

Another way Cody could be removed from office is through a recall petition from residents by collecting signatures from 10% of the population. But the petition cannot be started until December, when Cody has served a quarter of his term.

“It’s just unfortunate that councilman Cody does not realize the damage done to the community,” Matson told WLRN. “His comments were callous and vile and he should resign rather than bring disgrace on the community.”

Mayor Karyn Cunningham brought forth the item asking for Cody’s resignation despite the original meeting agenda being focused on zoning items, and the council voted 4-1 to pass it, with Cody being the only vote against it and standing firm that he will not resign.

"Residents spoke passionately for more than two hours during the meeting, with many standing because of the overflow crowd, and the overwhelming majority called for Councilmember Cody to step down," Cunningham posted on the Village's website on Tuesday.

"Their message was clear: the values he expressed in his comments do not reflect the values of Palmetto Bay," she said.

Lisa Merkin, a local resident organizing Wednesday's press conference to demand top state officials investigate Cody, said "community members no longer feel safe in our village due to his actions and decisions."

The new conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Bay Village Hall, 9705 Hibiscus Drive, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.

“Safety is a fundamental right for every resident, and we can no longer tolerate the actions of an elected official who jeopardizes our peace of mind,” said Merkin in a statement to media.

"We are calling on Governor DeSantis to listen to the voices of the people of Palmetto Bay and take swift action," she said.