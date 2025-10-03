Miami-Dade to launch 'Operation Green Light' to help thousands reclaim suspended driver's licenses

Miami-Dade County residents with suspended driver’s licenses — due to outstanding court obligations — may soon find it easier and more affordable to get back on the road.

Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin is planning a news conference Monday to announce the launch of "Operation Green Light," a statewide program aimed at reducing driver’s license suspensions.

About 600,000 people in Miami-Dade had a suspended license, according to a 2023 report issued by court officials. The majority, 63%, had their driver license suspended for failure to pay a fine; 31% had failed to appear in court. Less than three percent had licenses suspended due to charges relating to driving under the influence or reckless driving.

Operation Green Light is an "annual initiative that gives residents the opportunity to reinstate their driver’s license and save money by waiving collection fees on overdue traffic, parking and criminal court obligations," according to Miami-Dade court officials.

Miami-Dade residents participating in the program can "save an average of 30% on eligible cases and regain access to essential services that require a valid license," says Fernandez-Barquin.

Clerk Fernandez-Barquin is being joined by a number of elected officials and community leaders to kick off the initiative. They include the Honorable Kristy Nuñez, Administrative Judge of the County Court in the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida; Dariel Fernandez, Tax Collector of Miami-Dade County; County Commissioner Micky Steinberg, District 4; Councilwoman Linda Julien, City of Miami Gardens; Daniella Pierre, President of the NAACP Miami-Dade County Branch.

Learn more about "Operation Green Light," and requirements to apply at https://www.miamidadeclerk.gov/clerk/OGL.page

