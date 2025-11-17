President Trump endorses Gonzalez in Miami mayor race

President Donald Trump has thrown his weight into the Miami mayoral election, which is headed for a runoff vote taking place on Dec. 9, lending his support to conservative candidate Emilio Gonzalez.

At his election night viewing party on Nov. 4, Gonzalez hinted to WLRN that the president might weigh into the race, noting that Florida is Trump’s home state, and that a presidential library could call Miami home, although that project is currently being scrutinized in a lawsuit.

“The second round will be more national,” said Gonzalez. “I’m ready for it.”

In a pair of posts on his Truth Social, President Trump praised Gonzalez and his history, although he twice misspelled his name.

“A very successful Businessman, Civic Leader, former CEO of Miami International Airport, and former City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Miami, Emilio has dedicated his life to serving his Community. As the former Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, and a brave U.S. Army Veteran, Emilio strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER. As Miami’s next Mayor, he will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote. "Emilio T. Gonzales [sic] has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Emilio Gonzalez campaign Miami mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez

The president also noted that Gonzalez is close with Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jorge Masvidal, a Cuban-American who supported Trump during the 2024 race.

Masvidal was at Gonzalez' election watch party earlier this month, where Gonzalez referred to him as his “head of security."

“Emilio is also a great friend of UFC STAR, a truly great and popular fighting ‘machine Jorge Masvidal, who strongly supported me all 3 times, helping me to get the most votes in the History of Florida, BY FAR, and also a record setting Hispanic Vote,” he wrote. “ELECT EMILIO T. GONZALES [sic]. HE WILL BE GREAT!!!”

Gonzalez had previously been endorsed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Although the race for Miami mayor is technically nonpartisan, both remaining candidates have a strong party affiliation. Gonzalez will face former Miami-Dade County commissioner Eileen Higgins, a Democrat.

The Florida Democratic Party issued a statement Monday following Trump’s endorsement of Gonzalez, saying the candidate is a “MAGA Republican” who shares the president’s “extreme agenda.”

"After Democrats scored major wins across Florida last week, Republicans are panicking—and now they're throwing everything they've got into Miami's December 9th runoff. They know what's at stake: Eileen Higgins can flip Miami's mayor's office for the first time in nearly 30 years and make history as the city's first woman elected mayor,” reads the statement.

"Defeating Trump's handpicked MAGA candidate in one of Florida's largest cities would send a powerful message: Florida Democrats are organizing, winning, and we're ready to take our state back,” it continued.

Miami voters have not elected a mayor affiliated with the Democratic Party since 1993.

Higgins took the top slot in the first round of elections, pulling in nearly 36% of votes. Gonzalez took the second largest share to make the runoff, receiving 19.5% of votes.

For his part, Gonzalez thanked President Trump and welcomed his endorsement.

"Miami’s future is on the line, and your support sends a powerful message that our city deserves strong, common-sense leadership,” Gonzalez wrote on X.