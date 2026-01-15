Lawyer, activist in Lake Worth to challenge Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel in August primary

Victoria Doyle, a Lake Worth Beach attorney and local activist, is officially launching her campaign for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District on Thursday, positioning herself as a progressive alternative to longtime incumbent Democrat Rep. Lois Frankel.

Doyle, 60, who retired from her law practice in early 2025 to focus on the congressional contest, is centering her message on economic justice and a rejection of corporate influence in politics.

“Citing the need for change in Congress, a focus on income inequality and the necessity of reining in soaring healthcare costs, Victoria Doyle calls for a fresh approach and boldness in dealing with Donald Trump and the Republicans,” her campaign said in a statement.

In challenging the 77-year-old Frankel, Doyle told Axios last year that age is a "huge factor" in her run. She called herself a "David Hogg Democrat," a reference to the gun control advocate and survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Democratic National Committee removed Hogg last summer from his DNC leadership after he ignited a firestorm over his push to target long-serving Democrats in safe congressional seats.

The 22nd congressional district runs from West Palm Beach to Boca Raton. It includes Boynton Beach, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Greenacres, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, and Wellington.

Registered Democratic voters outnumbered Republicans by almost 41,000 votes. There were nearly 126,000 No Party Affiliation voters, who represented the third-largest group of voters behind Democrats and Reupblicans.

A key pillar of Doyle’s platform is her refusal to accept corporate or PAC donations — a move she said distinguishes herself from Frankel.

Doyle also took aim at Frankel for backing a House resolution condemning antisemitism and expressing "gratitude" for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officers. Frankel was among 75 House Democrats to vote in favor of it.

Doyle said she "would never vote to express ‘gratitude’ to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Scheduled to join Doyle in kicking off her campaign in Lake Worth Beach on Thursday night are Adrienne Percival, president of Palm Beach County National Organization for Women, Nick Ostheimer, president of Florida Atlantic University Democrats and Ricky Aiken of West Palm Beach’s Inner City Innovators, according to her campaign website.

Doyle is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Brooklyn Law School, and specialized in intellectual property and trademark law before moving to Lake Worth Beach in 2021.

POLITICO reported last month that more than a dozen House incumbent Democrats are being challenged in their primaries.

Florida's primary elections statewide are set for August 18.

