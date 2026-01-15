Horse racing allowed at South Florida Gulfstream Park under decoupling proposal

TALLAHASSEE —Amid heavy opposition from the horse-breeding industry, a Florida House panel Wednesday backed a proposal to eliminate a requirement that the state’s two remaining thoroughbred tracks hold races to be able to offer other types of gambling.

The proposal (HB 881), approved by the House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee, involves what is known in the gambling industry as “decoupling.”

Under current law, the two thoroughbred tracks, Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs, must hold live races to be able to operate cardrooms and, in the case of Gulfstream, slot machines. Under decoupling, the tracks wouldn’t have to hold races but could continue offering the other lucrative types of gambling — similar to changes made in recent years involving former greyhound and harness-racing tracks.

The debate primarily centers on South Florida’s Gulfstream Park. The House passed a similar decoupling proposal last year, but the Senate did not approve it.

Bill sponsor Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, said the proposal includes measures to try to help ensure that thoroughbred racing continues in Florida. In part, he said, the bill would make it easier to transfer thoroughbred racing permits so that races could be held at other locations. Also, under the bill, tracks could not give notice until July 1, 2027, that they plan to end racing and then would have to continue races for at least three years after the notice.

Anderson said that would essentially provide four years for the horse industry to adjust and give time for a potential permit transfer to a new location.

“The whole intention of this legislation is to ensure that live racing does not end in the state of Florida,” Anderson said.

But representatives of the Ocala area’s large horse-breeding and training industry blasted the bill, saying it would devastate the industry and lead to thousands of lost jobs.

“Decoupling is just simply not being committed to live racing,” said Lonny Powell, CEO of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association.

Opponents of the bill said it would lead to horse farms going out of business and would be a hit to the state’s agriculture industry. Rep. Yvonne Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat whose district includes part of Marion County, said decoupling poses a “great, great threat.”

Anderson said Tampa Bay Downs has indicated it has no interest in stopping racing.

The bill would need approval from the House Commerce Committee before it could go to the full House. Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, last week filed a similar bill (SB 1564). The 60-day legislative session started Tuesday.