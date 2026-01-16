Fort Lauderdale adopts new rule establishing exclusive children play areas

The City of Fort Lauderdale has adopted a new ordinance that designates "Exclusive Children Play Areas" within its city parks. That comes with signs that say adults are not permitted in playgrounds unless they are accompanying a minor.

So far forty-four parks have received the new signage.

District Four Commissioner Ben Sorensen says the legislation came about after a constituent told him of a harrowing episode at a city playground.

" She had her child in a playground area, and there was another adult without children that came into the playground area. They had their dog in that playground area, and that dog then attacked the daughter of this mother causing significant injury," he said.

Sorensen says the new rule helps parents ensure that playgrounds are a safe and welcoming space for their children.

" It's not that we're going to be proactively policing going around our park playgrounds. It's a tool. So that should there be an adult that is acting in a way that's not helpful, that's not positive for the children around, police or park rangers can come and say, 'Are you with a child? No? Then you need to leave the area,'" he said.

Other municipalities that have similar legislation on the books include Palm Beach County – and the cities of Hollywood and Miami.

