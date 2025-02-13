New playground at Broward Children's Center provides inclusive space for kids with special needs

Ramps wide enough for pediatric wheelchairs, padded poles, an adaptive merry-go-round, musical instruments and soft AastrotTurf make up the new playground at the Broward Children's Center BCC Academy.

The new $117,000 recreational area and basketball court was unveiled by Children's Center staff, local government officials and funding partners Thursday. The project, which was a year in the making, is intended to give a much-needed update to the the center's play equipment and make it more accommodating for children and families with special medical needs receiving services at the center.

“ It's designed is to reinforce things that are being done in physical therapy and occupational therapy,” said Marjorie Evans, the CEO of Broward Children’s Center.

Julia Cooper / WLRN Broward Children's Center and its funding partners cut the ribbon on their new playground and basketball court for families of children with special needs.

The new features replace outdated play equipment and dilapidated turf, according to Evans. It was built with funding from the Delta Pilots Charitable Fund, the Bachelor Foundation and Children’s Opportunity Group as well as Florida Power & Light.

“I get a little emotional,” said Evans. “For me, it’s just knowing that the community is out there supporting the kids.”

Joshua Provost takes his 4-year-old daughter Aloisia to the center three times a week. Aloisia is diagnosed with spastic cerebral palsy and goes to the center to improve her walking and speech abilities through several kinds of therapy.

“Every kid deserves to play on a playground with their peers,” Provost said. “The inclusivity of the playground with the wide play areas, the padded poles, it’s definitely a benefit for the kids.”

