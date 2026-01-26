Nation’s first autonomous police vehicle is getting ready for Miami-Dade service

There’s a new way to help reduce crime and keep communities safer — at least that’s what experts say an autonomous vehicle that debuted in Miami can do, and other states and countries are taking notice.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office’s Police Unmanned Ground vehicle (PUG) is touted as the nation’s first autonomous patrol vehicle. It’s equipped with AI, thermal imaging, a drone, 360° cameras and license plate recognition.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Samantha Choon, said Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz “has made it a priority to explore emerging technology that can strengthen public safety and support deputies.”

“The PUG pilot gives the agency a chance to evaluate an innovative tool in a controlled, responsible way and understand how it may complement existing operations,” said Choon.

The PUG debuted as a pilot program in Miami in October. Choon said that the PUG is not yet active in the field, and there is no end date set for the pilot program.

Policing Lab, a Miami-based non-profit made up of crime analysts and police experts, donated the vehicle to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

The PUG will be used as patrol coverage and as a deterrent in crime-prone areas. Real-time intelligence through 360° video will be live-streamed to the command center and to responding officers so they can see a live-view of the scene of an incident.

The PUG will integrate data by merging videos, sensors, and analytics into a single system and will store patrol routes, video feeds and AI alerts, according to Policing Lab. Perrone Robotics, based in Virginia, developed the robotic technology used in the PUG.

Once deputies complete training, the vehicle will begin appearing at community events and engagement activities, Choon said.

Anthony Grubisic, a partner and treasurer at Policing Lab, retired from the FBI in 2023 after 20 years, where he oversaw investigations targeting gangs and violent crime and investigated cyber-crime and intellectual property rights crimes.

“It features a full booking station, including an ID-reader capable of detecting fraudulent identification,” he said of the PUG. Grubisic added that Policing Lab is also exploring the addition of an interactive panel that would allow members of the public to report both emergency and non-emergency incidents.

During the pilot, the PUG will only be deployed with a trained officer behind the wheel in limited scenarios, he said, adding that it “cannot and will not pull over a vehicle or issue tickets.”

A later phase of the PUG will include full control of steering and braking and would be equipped with tele-operations by an on-duty deputy to take control of the vehicle if needed, Grubisic said. “With this in mind, the vehicle will only be deployed to predetermined routes, within specific speed limits, and in geo-fenced areas.”

Ed Prokop, Policing Lab’s Strategic Site Advisor, helps guide how emerging technologies are tested and introduced in real-world policing. He said he’s received interest from a wide array of organizations, both within the US and internationally, “who are seeking to leverage autonomous technology for community safety.” These include municipal police departments, sheriff’s offices, airport police, campus police departments, and large-scale private sector environments, such as retail districts and industrial parks.

Prokop said the project sits at the center of three key challenges facing police departments across the country: staffing shortages, demand for visibility and response, and scrutiny surrounding how new technologies will be introduced.

“This is the time to move from theory to real-world testing, with clear guardrails and an emphasis on listening to both the community and officers as we learn,” he said.

This story was originally published by Refresh Miami, a WLRN News partner. Refresh Miami is the oldest and largest tech and startup community in Miami with over 16,000 members.

