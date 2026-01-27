Florida City mayor retiring after 42 years. He fears for his city's immigrants

The South Miami-Dade community of Florida City has a momentous election on its hands on Tuesday, as voters elect the city’s first new mayor in more than 40 years.

As he reflects on the future of the city, outgoing and longtime Mayor Otis Wallace, 74, said the state of immigration enforcement in the U.S. has given him pause.

"In Florida City we have a substantial immigrant community. People that work thankless jobs," Wallace told WLRN. "Now when they go home they have to worry about if someone is gonna snatch them and their families up. I didn't think we’d see that in America."

Courtesy / Florida City Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace

Of Florida City's 13,000-person population, 35% were born outside the U.S., according to federal Census data. The majority of foreign-born residents — nearly 63% — are non-U.S. citizens. Nearly half of the city's residents are Hispanic or Latino, and more than half of all households speak Spanish at home.

Just days before Tuesday's election, protests broke out across the U.S. — including at Florida International University in Miami — in opposition to deadly shootings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota.

Wallace said the Trump administration enforcement strategy has gone far beyond its pledge to only go after undocumented immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

"No one disagrees with getting bad guys and criminals, but that was just the sales pitch. We're expected to buy that story when what we see with our own eyes bears no resemblance to what we were told," Wallace said.

READ MORE: The latest in the shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent in Minnesota

Wallace has been mayor of Florida City since 1984 — re-elected through several generations as the city does not set a term limit for its mayor. Miami New Times described him in 2012 as "Mayor for Life."

In that time, Wallace has seen the city's population double and go through disasters like Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which destroyed much of the city.

He has also faced a number of controversies and been investigated by the FBI for public corruption, though he has never been charged and denies claims of political impropriety.

Looking ahead to the next generation of Florida City leadership, Wallace said the next mayor and commission should be mindful that development and growth can be good for the city as long as it is managed responsibly with commensurate growth in infrastructure.

As housing prices have increased in central and northern parts of Miami-Dade County, many people have fled south to places like Florida City and Homestead to find affordable living, thus swelling population numbers in previously small agricultural communities.

As for himself, Wallace says he's looking forward to retirement after spending the majority of his life as mayor.

"It's time to raise my grandkids. I'm looking forward to my grandson teaching me how to fish," he said.

Five candidates are vying for Wallace’s mayor seat: Israel J. Andrews, Alphonso D. Bryant, Sharon "Sheep" Smith-Butler, Charlotte Thompson and Walter P. Thompson Sr.

There are also three city commission positions up for grabs. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall and the Florida City-Homestead Community Center.