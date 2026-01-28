Florida City elects former FHP Lieutenant as its first new mayor in four decades

Election results are in for the small South Miami-Dade community of Florida City, and residents have a new mayor for the first time in four decades.

Charlotte Thompson won yesterday’s mayoral election in Florida City, making her the first new person at the helm since 1984. Outgoing mayor Otis Wallace served 42 years leading the city. He is retiring.

Thompson, a former Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant, won nearly 40% of the vote over four other candidates, according to preliminary election results.

Commission seats were also picked up by candidates Ronda Ferguson Cobb and Trina Wilborn. Of about 5,000 registered voters in Florida City, only 1000 people voted.

