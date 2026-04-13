Endowment established to honor the legacy of slain Coral Springs vice mayor

Friends and family of slain Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen have established the Nancy Metayer Endowment, a fund that seeks to honor her legacy and help provide support for her loved ones following her death.

“Before serving in office, Nancy worked as an environmental scientist advancing water quality, public health, and disaster response efforts across Florida. Her leadership extended across numerous local and national boards, reflecting a lifelong commitment to sustainability, equity, and public service,” said a press release announcing the endowment.

Metayer Bowen was a widely respected political figure in Florida. She had served as the vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party and advocated for climate justice causes across the state.

In 2020, she was first elected to serve as a commissioner in Coral Springs. She was the first Black and Haitian female commissioner in the city's history. She was reelected in 2024 and chosen to serve a second one-year term as vice mayor in 2025.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN The memorial erected outside Coral Springs city hall for slain vice mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen

On April 1, police responded to a wellness check at Metayer Bowen’s home. She had missed a city meeting that morning. Her body was found in a second story bathroom. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, has been charged with premeditated murder in what police have called a “domestic violence incident."

READ MORE: Hundreds of mourners remember the life of slain Coral Springs vice mayor

At a candlelight vigil held at Coral Springs city hall on April 3, hundreds gathered to grieve.

" Every day [Nancy] got up and she fought to make our planet better and the places we call home more equitable for everyone who lives in them. And to lift every single person — whether she knew them or didn't know them — up," said City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

As well as a pledge to honor her commitment to climate resilience, equality and justice, the fund, set up on fundraising platform GoFundMe, will also provide financial support to her family.

The are also suffering the loss of Donovan, Metayer Bowen’s younger brother. Donovan was a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting who suffered from schizophrenia. He died by suicide in December.

The endowment’s organizers have called on community members to contribute to “carry forward [Metayer Bowen’s] legacy by leading with compassion, creating space for others, and building communities rooted in inclusion and care.”

