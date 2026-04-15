Loxahatchee Groves oust its town manager, other shake ups

Loxahatchee Groves, located in the western part of Palm Beach County, is facing a shakeup after its Town Council voted to oust its town manager.

In a 3-2 vote on April 7, the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council voted to immediately remove Town Manager Francine Ramaglia.

The council appointed Valerie Oakes as acting town manager and said outside legal counsel would help manage the transition.

Ramaglia had submitted her resignation letter one week earlier, saying she planned to retire on Sept. 30.

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She was ousted pending an internal investigation into operational matters, such as transparency and decision-making disagreements.

Supporters of the move said residents wanted a change and had concerns about how the town was being managed, while opponents called the decision rushed and said it could cost taxpayers more money.

Ramaglia has served as town manager since 2022.

The meeting placed a bulls-eye on transparency, especially how agendas are handled and how the public can weigh in.

Several speakers at the meeting criticized last-minute additions by the council and called for a more predictable process that provides residents time to engage.

Lisa El-Ramey was elected mayor in a 4-1 vote, after the council first failed to elect Paul Coleman.

The council also chose Manish Sood as vice mayor. El-Ramey said she plans to focus on transparency and community involvement, while Sood emphasized public safety and fiscal responsibility.

