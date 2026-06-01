Gov. DeSantis’ property tax relief plan faces sharp pushback from top Monroe County officials

Top Monroe County officials are sounding warning bells over a new property tax bill proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that they argue could inadvertently gut essential services in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Mayor Michelle Lincoln sent a letter Friday to members of the Florida Legislature expressing deep concerns over the proposed bill, known as SJR 2-F, just ahead of the start of Monday's special legislative session in Tallahassee.

The proposed legislation aims to provide relief to homeowners who claim a homestead exemption on their primary residences. However, Monroe County officials argue that, as written, the bill is overly restrictive and “outlines specific items the county can fund with ad valorem (property) tax revenue while omitting many mandated services and is not comprehensive.”

Among the critical omissions listed by the county are Medicaid and juvenile justice cost shares, veterans services, affordable housing initiatives, libraries, parks, and support for public health and mental health services. Crucially for the low-lying island chain, the bill also omits property tax funding for flood resilience, disaster recovery, and information technology systems that support 911 and emergency operations.

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Even core administrative functions — such as budgeting, legal services, and the funding of constitutional offices responsible for elections, court operations, and tax collection — are omitted from the proposal's approved funding framework.

The pushback comes after a year in which Monroe County Commissioners already trimmed their budget.

According to the county, commissioners "leaned into the Federal and State-recommended government efficiency effort last year," examining county services and trimming "almost $19 million in non-core services, while increasing starting and overall pay for sheriff and fire employees."

County officials said the cost-cutting effort was "a direct action to save taxpayers' money, while increasing public safety."

County administrators have consistently sought to streamline local government services and, "where legally possible, shift expenses to visitor-paid revenue sources to help locals in the Florida Keys with affordability."

Local officials said property taxes in the Keys are already overwhelmingly dedicated to the most vital components of local government. Roughly 91% percent of Monroe County’s property tax levy goes toward funding public safety operations and constitutional officers.

Public safety alone — including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, Trauma Star Air Ambulance, Emergency Management, detention operations, and emergency communications — accounts for roughly 69 percent of that levy, according to county officials.

In her letter, Lincoln said the county welcomes the idea of easing the financial burden on residents, but warned that the state must consider the unique geographic and environmental vulnerabilities of the Florida Keys.

“Monroe County supports thoughtful discussions about tax relief, and the commission wants to provide tax relief to full-time residents, but any proposal must recognize the realities of providing legally mandated essential services in a geographically unique and hurricane-prone community,” Lincoln said.

Courtesy / Monroe County Monroe County Mayor Michelle Lincoln

“Our residents depend on public safety personnel, emergency response capabilities, constitutional offices, and numerous other services that are required by state law," Lincoln continued. "We believe any property tax reform should include a sustainable funding solution that allows counties to continue meeting those responsibilities.”

County officials will discuss the bill during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, June 10, at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. Residents can attend the meeting in person or participate remotely via Zoom.

DeSantis, in announcing his plan last Wednesday, said many Florida homeowners would see their property tax bills eliminated or severely cut.

The plan, if the Legislature approves during this week's special legislative session, would appear on the November ballot. At least 60 percent of voters would then need to support the measure for it to take effect.

Under the plan, the current exemption for homestead properties would rise from $50,000 to $250,000 immediately, with a further expansion to be scheduled by the Legislature after the measure is passed that would eventually eliminate taxes completely for those properties.