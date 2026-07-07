Fort Lauderdale chooses developer plan for new city hall

The City of Fort Lauderdale has decided to move forward with FTL City Hall Partners, a developer group, to design and build its new City Hall.

The city's old City Hall was badly damaged during historic flooding in April of 2023 and later demolished.

In April of this year, the city delayed its agreement with the developer to research alternative options.

That included two office buildings that could have been retrofitted to accommodate City Hall, and the federal courthouse building downtown. The courthouse is set to be replaced by a new one later this year.

But after reviewing its options the city decided to go back to its original plan with FTL City Hall Partners. The deal will have the city pay roughly $475 million over the next 30 years to finance its new home.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale delays city hall agreement, will explore other options

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.