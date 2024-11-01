Florida pediatricians disagree on Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana

The Florida Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics opposes Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older, arguing that passage would unintentionally expose more children to the drug.

The pediatricians’ group has been joined by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in urging voters to reject the measure on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“Why do they package it like gummy bears and lollipops and Rice Krispie treats and brownies?” asked Casey DeSantis at a news conference last week in Jacksonville. “It will happen where this gets to our kids, they can consume it and it can be potentially life ending.”

The group backing Amendment 3, the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, counters that passage of the amendment will help keep marijuana away from youth.

"Legalizing recreational adult use marijuana makes it harder for youth to access marijuana and has led to a decline in teen marijuana use,” the group said in an email to WLRN. “Voting yes on Amendment 3 means Florida adults have access to safe, lab-tested marijuana, all while restricting youth marijuana access."

Amendment 3, or the “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” item reads as follows on the ballot:

"Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute such products and accessories.”

The FCAAP told WLRN in email statement that “accidental ingestions and overdoses of marijuana in children have skyrocketed in the seven years after the legalization of medical marijuana."

"Research has also shown that legalization creates a false perception that marijuana causes little or no harm — thereby leading to an increase in its use by adults and adolescents," the FCAAP argues.

They can be gummy bears, they can be brownies, they can be in any shape or form that is very appealing. So this is another significant risk to the kids. Dr. Rana Alissa, FCAAP president

Marijuana, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, is a mind-altering or psychoactive drug, produced by the cannabis sativa plant.

In 2016, 71% of voters approved legalizing medical marijuana. Since that time, pediatric emergency department visits due to marijuana exposure in Florida have increased by 836%, from 2016 to 2023, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“The parent, the family, the friends are not intentionally giving it to the child, but the child finds things," said Dr. Rana Alissa, a board-certified pediatrician and the president of the FCAAP. "They can be gummy bears, they can be brownies, they can be in any shape or form that is very appealing. So this is another significant risk to the kids.”

Dr. Alissa told WLRN about a scenario she's familiar with — a child needing emergency medical care after not being able to wake up. “You ask questions: 'Any disease or sickness?' And everything is no. And then when you specifically ask, 'Does any of you have marijuana in your purse or pocket?', you will find someone saying yes. It’s not intentional. They’re not intentionally giving it to the child, but the child finds things.”

She says adolescents who ingest marijuana purposely may face difficulties in learning and socializing as well as depression and anxiety.

'Safe and smart product'

Dr. David Berger, a board-certified pediatrician who supports Amendment 3, says he sees more benefits than risks. He has certified children for medical cannabis in Florida and told WLRN he's pushing for Florida to have a consistently safe product.

He says alcohol and cigarettes are far more dangerous for children and adults than marijuana.

“It’s all about parents’ responsibility, similar to alcohol. If you’re gonna leave it around, you’re the irresponsible one," Berger said. "I have the experience of parents and grandparents who are using [marijuana] and living with kids or grandkids that are visiting, and I have the experience of kids with severe debilitating conditions like seizures and autism who have access to it."

If Florida legalizes recreational marijuana, says Berger, it will be tested and will not be sold in colorful packaging or shapes enticing to children. He believes it will help avoid exposure to street products and will generate tax revenue for the state that can be used to educate children about marijuana.

It’s all about parents’ responsibility, similar to alcohol. If you’re gonna leave it around, you’re the irresponsible one. Dr. David Berger, Florida board-certified pediatrician

According to the Smart and Safe Campaign, current medical marijuana laws in place in Florida require manufacturers to limit packaging color and size, make all packaging child resistant and ensure that all products are created without graphics, images or neon colors that may make the product attractive to children. "These are restrictions that are not required of the illicit market. We can only ensure these same restrictions apply to recreational marijuana if it is purchased from the legal market."

Poison control help

The Florida Poison Information Center in Miami reports calls to poison control centers about cannabis or linked products have increased from 549 in 2018 to 1,717 in 2023. Calls in 2024 are up 5.8% compared to last year.

Most frequently, these calls involve edibles that have a THC (a psychoactive component of cannabis) product, dried plant and minor cannabinoids, which includes hemp derivatives.

This year, of the 596 cases of edible ingestions, 200 involved children 5 and under, 82 involved 6 to 12-year-old children, and 133 had to do with teenagers.

For the 259 cases involving the minor cannabinoids, 68 were in children 5 and under, 36 were in children 6-12 years old and 48 were in teens.

“Poison centers are now routinely treating very sick kids who have eaten a parent’s or grandparent’s gummies," center officials told WLRN. They said "packaging on these products tends to be colorful and very similar to gummy candy, so it’s easy to see why it might appeal to kids."

The Poison Help line is available for free, 24 hours a day everyday at 1-800-222-1222.