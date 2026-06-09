Florida remains in bottom half of child wellbeing in annual databook

Florida’s overall state of child wellbeing did not improve in this year’s Kids Count Data Profile, although some segments including graduation rates\ and teen birth did see gains.

Florida jumped four spots in education ranking compared to last year’s report, up to 15th, working toward the fifth place ranking the state held two years ago. Florida’s family and community category improved, too, jumping one spot, to 29th.

The state’s children’s health category dropped three places, to 35th.

The data compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation reflect children’s ability to read, the number who are overweight, and parental financial stability, among other factors like teen pregnancy and deaths. Much of Florida’s data in the 2026 report are from 2024.

“Florida is making some progress towards improving the state’s child well-being, but the level of investment is not moving the needle in helping Florida families with affordability in housing, access to childcare, and access to medical care, namely Medicaid,” Norín Dollard, Kids Count director at Florida Policy Institute, said in a news release.

According to the 2026 report, fewer children than in 2025 are giving birth or living in poverty.

The 2026 report shows one less teen death, 28, than in the 2025 report, 29.

The rate of children whose parents lack secure employment improved, 25% in the 2026 report. It was 26% in the 2025 report.

One percent more, 39%, of children live in a household with a high housing cost burden compared to last year’s report. It is 3% higher than 2019 data.

The education category overall improvement since last year’s report reflects an improved graduation rate, but all three related categories — reading and math proficiency and three-and-four-year-olds not in school, stayed the same.

The report shows a decrease in reading and math scores, putting Florida 19th nationwide in education.

Two years ago, the report ranked Florida as fifth in education in the United States. Now, it is ranked 15th. New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut are the top three education states, according to the report.

Florida maintained its rank at 43rd for economic wellbeing. New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Wyoming are the top three in this category.

“Behind every number in this report is a child who is either hungry or fed, housed or homeless, progressing academically or falling behind. No state is consistently getting this right,” Lisa M. Lawson, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said. “The Data Book challenges us to follow the evidence and do what delivers results.”

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

