Florida opens civil probe into Anthony Fauci

In response to release by Republican U.S. senators of a diary attributed to former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is subpoenaing the former President Joe Biden adviser.

This is “as part of an official investigation into awards, professional opportunities, financial incentives, grants, and COVID-19 guidance that impacted Florida businesses and consumers,” Uthmeier’s office said.

The office allege Fauci received financial and professional opportunities concurrent with his federal job, which entailed making recommendations that affected Floridians.

“Government officials have a certain level of immunity in their official capacities, but if Fauci personally profited off of the ‘guidance’ he issued, that very well could have broken Florida law,” Uthmeier said in a news release.

“Fauci’s diary focused more on self-promotion than the legitimate safety concerns from the mRNA vaccines. While Fauci was pushing for book deals, awards, and fortune and fame, Floridians were being deceived and harmed by his misrepresentations.”

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Among those awards Uthmeier pointed to was a NIAID research grant to the University of Florida biomedical research program.

Uthmeier alleged on Fox News Wednesday the subpoena could uncover deceptive trade practices, fraud, or public nuisance.

Uthmeier is asking for documents since Jan 3, 2020, that detail which awards Fauci applied for and received related to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts seeking personal financial benefits, interactions with Florida businesses or news organizations regarding COVID-19 protocols, and communications with vaccine manufacturers.

Attorneys general from Louisiana and West Virginia contributed statements of support for Uthmeier’s move.

Fauci has not held a government position since Biden was in office. However, last week he was summoned to appear before a U.S. Senate committee. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right during the hearing, refusing to answer questions.

Fauci held his role at NIAID for nearly 40 years. Former President George W. Bush, a Republican, gave Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In an uncommon move, before leaving office Biden granted Fauci a preemptive pardon, in anticipation of political attacks on his former adviser.

Uthmeier will face his first election in November. He’s been attorney general since February 2025, when DeSantis appointed him.

Uthmeier made $100,000 teaching a course per semester this past academic year. During the year, as the News Service of Florida reported, Uthmeier’s office issued an opinion to the university for which he works about how to handle its search for a new president.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

