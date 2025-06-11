'No Kings' protests over immigration raids planned this Saturday nationwide and in South Florida

Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids and prompted President Donald Trump to mobilize National Guard troops and Marines have begun to spread across the country with more planned Saturday in South Florida and nationwide.

Activists plan more and even larger demonstrations, with so-called “No Kings” events across the nation and South Florida on Saturday to coincide with Trump's planned military parade through Washington.

"No Kings is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since President Trump returned to office — a mass, nationwide protest rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy," said "No Kings" organizers in a statement.

READ MORE: South Florida agencies sign up for federal enforcement program to pursue undocumented immigrants

Groups organizing “No Kings” protests across the country include Indivisible, American Federation of Teachers, ACLU, Public Citizen, MoveOn, 50501, Stand Up America, Common Defense, Human Rights Campaign, League of Conservation Voters, and over 100 others, say “No Kings” organizers.

"The 'No Kings' mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools," continued the statement.

The Trump administration said it would continue its program of raids and deportations despite the protests. “ICE will continue to enforce the law,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted Tuesday on social media.

Protests planned in South Florida extend from the Florida Keys to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County. Find the full list of cities where protests are being organized here.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

