Billboard, digital and TV ad campaign targets Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart for backing Trump

A political group harshly critical of President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign on Monday morning is posting another billboard on the Palmetto Expressway that specifically targets longtime Republican Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, who represents parts of Miami in Washington.

“Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart is destroying his family’s legacy as he does nothing to stop Trump’s unjust and cruel ripping apart of immigrant families and the crushing of the Constitutional right to due process,” said Chris Wills, a spokesman for Keep Them Honest, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that has previously targeted Republican members of Congress in South Florida for supporting the president’s immigration and deportation agenda.

“As Miami-Dade’s Republican Member of Congress with the most experience in Washington, Díaz-Balart should be leading and urging his Miami-Dade Republican colleagues to join him demanding an end to the attacks on our immigrant community, by refusing to vote for the Trump agenda, and effectively blocking it because of the narrow Republican majority in the House of Representatives.”

Keep Them Honest is also buying ads online and on Spanish-language TV — “Donde está escondido Mario Díaz-Balart” (Where is Mario Diaz-Balart hiding) and “Betrayed” — as part of its effort to slam the congressman for his support of Trump.

Like most Republicans nationwide and South Florida, Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, recently voted in favor of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,”, which includes tax breaks and spending cuts and pours billions of dollars into the administration’s mass deportation agenda. Trump signed the massive bill into law last Friday. It includes $45 billion to expand migrant detention facilities and billions more to carry out at least 1 million deportations a year.