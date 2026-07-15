Isabella Navarro

Isabella “Isa” Navarro is a senior at Design & Architecture Senior High School where she studies Film/Animation and Fine Art and is also a member of DASH’s Film Crew.

Although most of Isa's writing experience has been centered around screenwriting and scripts, she has a strong interest in journalism. She finds journalistic writing is important because it gives people the opportunity to share their stories, inform others and bring attention to perspectives and issues that might otherwise go unheard. Isa is especially excited to explore journalism beyond the kind of storytelling she is used to through film and animation.

Outside of her interests in cinema, art and writing, Isa is also a musician. She primarily plays piano and drums, and has participated in numerous showcases throughout her high school career.