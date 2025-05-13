© 2025 WLRN
No bond for the alleged Florida State University gunman

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:51 PM EDT
Twenty-year-old Phoenix Ikner will stay behind bars as he awaits trial for his alleged role in the FSU mass shooting.

He made his first court appearance today via Zoom before Leon County Judge Monique Richardson.

"Your Honor, the state would ask that he be held without bond with special condition of no contact with any victims, victims' families, or any other witnesses," said State Attorney Jack Campbell, speaking in the courtroom.

The judge granted Campbell's request. Many of the victims and their families were watching via Zoom.

Ikner is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. He was appointed a public defender.

Ikner was released from the hospital Monday where he's been treated since he was shot by FSU police officers near the student union on April 17.
Gina Jordan
