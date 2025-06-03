Broward Sheriff: Another officer fired, seven more placed on leave over Tamarac triple homicide

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced punishment for even more officers in the wake of a triple homicide earlier this year.

Back in February, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took responsibility for what he called shortfalls in his office’s actions before and after a triple homicide in Tamarac.

Mary Gingles, along with her father and a neighbor who intervened were killed in an act of domestic violence. Deputies say Gingles' estranged husband — Nathan Gingles — shot them in front of her 4 year old child. Mary Gingles had made numerous calls about her husband to BSO in the months before.

READ MORE: Broward Sheriff's Office fires former head of Tamarac unit after triple homicide

Several officers had already been suspended or fired over the incident, including the former head of BSO’s Tamarac division. Now seven more officers have been placed on administrative leave without pay and another has been fired.

The total number of BSO officers either suspended or fired over this incident is now fifteen.

Last month Jemeriah Cooper, a former captain, who had been demoted to deputy and reassigned to Port Everglades was terminated. Cooper was the head of BSO’s Tamarac division at the time of the incident.

Mary had made calls to BSO as far back as October, documenting threatening behavior from Nathan on multiple instances. Nathan was ordered to give up his guns — including the one used in the shooting — under a court order that BSO never enforced.

Speaking at a press conference after the homicides took place, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony promised “people are going to lose their job over this” and said that his office “fell short on this.”

So far, according to BSO records obtained by WLRN, officers placed on administrative leave with pay are: Deputy Daniel Munoz, Sergeant Devoune Williams, Deputy Illany Ceballos, Deputy Joseph Sasso and Deputy Raul Ortiz. Officers placed on administrative leave without pay: Deputy Brittney King, Deputy Dia Cross, Deputy Daimeon Nelson, Deputy Eric Baide, Deputy Eric Klisiak, Deputy Lemar Blackwood, Sergeant Travis Allen, Deputy Daniel Lovallo. Officers terminated: Deputy Jemeriah Cooper, Deputy Stephen Tapia.

