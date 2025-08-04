© 2025 WLRN
No pets left behind: How a dog’s hurricane rescue changed Florida law

WLRN Public Media | By Johnny Diaz | The New York Times
Published August 4, 2025 at 1:27 PM EDT
An undated image courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol of the bull terrier found tethered and abandoned along Interstate 75 near Tampa as people fled intensifying weather and flooding from approaching Hurricane Milton. Nearly a year later the dog, named Trooper for the state trooper who rescued him, has been thriving in his new home in suburban Parkland, Fla. (Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol via The New York Times) — NO SALES; EDITORIAL USE ONLY—
MIAMI — Hurricane Milton was barreling toward Florida last October when the emergency call came in about a dog that was stuck in rising waters.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers like Orlando Morales were looking out for crashes as residents scrambled to evacuate from the hurricane, a rapidly intensifying Category 5 storm.

When Morales responded, he was skeptical that it could be true. But then, in the distance off Interstate 75 near Tampa, he spotted the dog’s head sticking out from the flooding terrain. Along a grassy field, he pulled his cruiser over and approached the trembling bull terrier as rain poured down.

“It’s OK buddy, it’s OK,” Morales said in a gentle tone to the growling dog, according to police video.

Nearly a year later, the dog, a bull terrier who was named Trooper after his savior, has been thriving in his new home in suburban Parkland, Florida, with Frank and Carla Spina and his adoptive sister, Dallas, who is of the same breed.

Trooper’s story has inspired a new Florida law that makes restraining and abandoning pets during a natural disaster a felony.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared the dog’s story on its social media accounts, urging residents, “Do NOT do this to your pets please.” Within days, on Oct. 15, his owner was charged aggravated animal cruelty.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 24, of Ruskin, Florida, admitted to abandoning the dog, according to Suzy Lopez, the state attorney for Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit.

Garcia told investigators that he was driving to Georgia to escape the hurricane, but left his dog, whom he called Jumbo, on the side of the road “because he couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up,” Lopez said.

A lawyer for Garcia, J. Tony Lopez Mora, said his client “denies that there was any case of animal cruelty and the case is set for trial later this year.”

If convicted, Garcia faces up to five years in prison. He was released from jail on a $2,500 bond, and his next court hearing is Sept. 17.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida Senate Bill 150, which makes it a third-degree felony to restrain and abandon a dog outdoors “during a declared natural disaster or at any time” when a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order is in effect. The bill was paired with another animal protection measure that increases penalties for animal cruelty.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.© 2025 The New York Times
