Milton has reached 175 mph maximum sustained winds as ti nears the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula. Florida's landfall on Wednesday
South Florida is expected to receive heavy rainfall and flooding as Milton approaches the state. Find out what government services, schools and campuses are open and closed.
Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday to become a Category 5 hurricane on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay, leading to evacuation orders and lending more urgency to the cleanup from Hurricane Helene, which swamped the same stretch of coastline less than two weeks ago.
Several South Florida sites are holding sandbag distributions to help residents prepare for possible flooding caused by Hurricane Milton.