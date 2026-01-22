Police use genetic technology to identify victims in decades-old cold cases in Florida Keys

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have identified two sets of human remains from separate unresolved cases — including a Hurricane Irma victim.

The breakthroughs were made possible through a combination of traditional detective work and cutting-edge genetic genealogy, according to law enforcement authorities.

The first case stems from remains found on Sept. 14, 2017, near 2nd Street on Big Pine Key. At the time, the advanced state of decomposition made it impossible for investigators to identify the individual.

The remains have now been confirmed as James Donald Schlake, 77, of Key Largo. After potential genetic relatives were located in December 2025, investigators were finally able to notify his next of kin. The cause of death was accidental drowning.

“FDLE’s Key West Field Office and Forensic Services turned over every stone to identify Mr. Schlake,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, in a statement.

To crack the case, said Glass, law enforcement authorities used advanced genetic genealogy through FDLE’s Forensic Services, in collaboration with Othram Inc., a DNA laboratory that uses advanced DNA sequencing and genetic genealogy research to help agencies resolve cases and identify the deceased.

The FDLE got funding through the State Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Fund on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

"People should know that it doesn't matter how old a case is, if there is DNA, there is technology here today that works and is able to bring answers to families, like in this case," said Kristen Mittelman, Chief Development Officer for Othram. "This is powerful technology, and cases like this can absolutely be solved."

Breezy Pines man identified

The second case involved remains found over a decade ago, on April 9, 2014, at the Breezy Pines RV Estates.

For years, the decedent was classified as unidentified due to "inconsistencies... identified within immigration records involving individuals with the same name."

The remains have now been identified as Igor Kolomiets, 52, of Big Pine Key.

The investigation into Kolomiets was particularly complex, according to law enforcement officials.

They said the identity was revealed using fingerprint checks with the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol. Investigators eventually matched the man's Florida driver's license photo and physical description with the medical examiner's findings.

Said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay: “Even when cases go cold, we remain committed to providing justice and solace to those affected.”