Family, Miami Beach Police search for missing teen with autism

A search is still underway for an autistic 18-year old from Texas who went missing in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Jonathan Andrew Torres was last seen at at the Casa Norte Boutique Hotel, at 7130 Harding Avenue, on Friday. His family, who say he travelled to Florida by himself, are asking the public for extra vigilance.

Miami Beach Police have issued a missing persons advisory for Torres. He is Hispanic, has brown eyes, brown hair, is five-foot-seven and weighs 140 pounds.

This is a time of year with increased tourist travel to areas of South Florida, especially in Miami Beach ahead of Memorial Day.

Torres is autistic and does not read social cues. If you have any information about Torres, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

