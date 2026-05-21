Broward, Miami Dade courts issue order transparency on AI usage

Broward’s and Miami-Dade’s 17th and 11th circuit courts, respectively, released matching administrative orders this week establishing guidelines for attorneys’ AI usage in official documents.

Both systems recognize that AI use in on the rise, but its use comes with many concerns including potential plagiarism, confidentiality breaches, inaccurate or false information — even case law that's completely hallucinated by AI systems.

“The Seventeenth Judicial Circuit recognizes the importance of consistency and uniformity in the administration of justice concerning the disclosure of generative AI use in court filings and submissions,” said the circuit's Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips.

The administrative orders in Broward and Miami Dade state that every attorney must personally verify that all citations and factual claims made using generative AI are accurate, and any submission made using generative AI must be disclosed, including a certification that those fact checks have been made.

The orders were issued on Tuesday and take effect immediately.

READ MORE: University leaders grapple with the upside and downside of AI

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