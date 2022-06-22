A discount airliner crash-lands at Miami International Airport

A passenger jet from a new low-cost airline from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening, bursting into flames and injuring three of the 126 people on board.

Firefighters doused the billowing flames that engulfed RED Air Flight 203 after a landing gear malfunction. The plane skidded on the runway and came to a stop on a grassy area. The damaged plane remained in the runway area on Wednesday morning, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

On Tuesday evening, passengers scampered away from the plane, some holding their children, some rolling their carry-on luggage, others taking cellphone video.

