© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

A discount airliner crash-lands at Miami International Airport

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz | Miami Herald,
Grethel AguilaDevoun Cetoute - The Miami HeraldDavid Ovalle
Published June 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT
MIA_103PlaneMIA21NEWPPP.jpeg
Pedro Portal (pportal@miamiherald.com)
/
The Miami Herald
Fire Fighters units seen next to a Red Air plane that caught on fire after the landing gear “collapsed,” at the runway. The flight was coming from Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic. on Tuesday June 21, 2022.

A passenger jet from a new low-cost airline from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening, bursting into flames and injuring three of the 126 people on board.

Firefighters doused the billowing flames that engulfed RED Air Flight 203 after a landing gear malfunction. The plane skidded on the runway and came to a stop on a grassy area. The damaged plane remained in the runway area on Wednesday morning, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

On Tuesday evening, passengers scampered away from the plane, some holding their children, some rolling their carry-on luggage, others taking cellphone video.

Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Tags

Local News newsLocal Newsairplaneplane crashesplane fireMiami International Airport
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz | Miami Herald
Grethel Aguila
See stories by Grethel Aguila
Devoun Cetoute - The Miami Herald
See stories by Devoun Cetoute - The Miami Herald
David Ovalle
See stories by David Ovalle
Related Content
1000.jpg
  1. Rebuffed by Spirit, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid
  2. Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
  3. The Risk Associated With Buying A Discount Airline Ticket
  4. New 'Basic Economy' Airfares May Not Be As Cheap As You Think