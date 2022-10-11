© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

FAU experts to discuss latest innovations in the fight against cancer in free town hall

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published October 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
FAU campus photo.jpg
Jessica Bakeman/WLRN
/
Florida Atlantic University's main campus in Boca Raton.

Five researchers at Florida Atlantic University will be sharing insights into their latest efforts to beat cancer, during a free interactive town hall meting at the campus this Wednesday.

The event, which is open to the public, is called 'Discoveries, Treatments and Strategies: How FAU Is Accelerating the Drive Against Cancer'. The institution's experts will share innovations in their work to understand, prevent and fight cancer.

According to organizers, the discussion will cover topics including "ocean-based drug discoveries, immunological and vaccine-based strategies for cancer treatment and prevention, epigenetics, and the multi-disciplinary approach to patient-centered care for those undergoing cancer treatments."

Epigenetics is an emerging field that studies how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work.

The event takes place this Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Friedberg Auditorium on the Florida Atlantic University campus, on 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Advance registration is required.

Full details, including how to register, can be found here.

Tags
Local News cancerFAUFlorida Atlantic UniversityeventsLocal News
Related Content
Nicole Daceus, who was recently tested for HPV through the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, speaks with Valentine Cesar (right), a community health worker. Having a culturally competent staff can be key to cutting through health care avoidance and fear, Cesar says.
  1. Miami's Little Haiti joins global effort to end cervical cancer
  2. Katie Couric says she's been treated for breast cancer
  3. Genetic tests create treatment opportunities and confusion for breast cancer patients