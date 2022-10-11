FAU experts to discuss latest innovations in the fight against cancer in free town hall

Five researchers at Florida Atlantic University will be sharing insights into their latest efforts to beat cancer, during a free interactive town hall meting at the campus this Wednesday.

The event, which is open to the public, is called 'Discoveries, Treatments and Strategies: How FAU Is Accelerating the Drive Against Cancer'. The institution's experts will share innovations in their work to understand, prevent and fight cancer.

According to organizers, the discussion will cover topics including "ocean-based drug discoveries, immunological and vaccine-based strategies for cancer treatment and prevention, epigenetics, and the multi-disciplinary approach to patient-centered care for those undergoing cancer treatments."

Epigenetics is an emerging field that studies how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work.

The event takes place this Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Friedberg Auditorium on the Florida Atlantic University campus, on 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Advance registration is required.

Full details, including how to register, can be found here.