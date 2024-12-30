Court rejects Trump appeal in E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse and defamation case

A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by Donald Trump after a jury decision that he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll.

After a nine-day civil trial in 2023, a jury determined that the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll, was sexually abused by Donald Trump at a Manhattan department store in 1996. The jury also found that Trump defamed her in statements made in 2022.

The jury awarded her a total of $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump appealed. He contended the trial court judge erred in several rulings — including decisions to allow the testimony of two women who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted them in the past. He also said the judge should not have allowed the jury to hear the 2005 Access Hollywood recording where Trump described how he kissed and grabbed women without first obtaining their consent.

In a 77-page ruling , a three-judge panel said the President-elect did not demonstrate that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings. In addition, the appeals court said none of Trump's claims affected his "substantial rights" and it did not warrant a new trial.

"Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today's decision. We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties' arguments," said Roberta Kaplan, attorney for E. Jean Carroll.

In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung derided the federal appeals court decision. "The American People have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed."

In 2024, a different New York jury in state court ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83 million. Jurors determined her credibility was ruined as an advice columnist when he called her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.

