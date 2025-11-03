© 2025 WLRN
Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue

By Alina Selyukh
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:49 AM EST
Tylenol, which contains acetaminophen, has been at the center of a disputed claim that it is linked to autism.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images North America
Tylenol, which contains acetaminophen, has been at the center of a disputed claim that it is linked to autism.

Consumer giant Kimberly-Clark, which makes Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, is buying the company that makes Tylenol and Band-Aids in one of the biggest mergers of the year.

The deal, worth almost $49 billion, comes at a particularly difficult time for Tylenol-maker Kenvue, after the Trump administration linked acetaminophen — the active ingredient in this common painkiller — to autism. The assertions came despite a lack of clear scientific evidence, and Kenvue has called them simply false.

For Kimberly-Clark, the deal adds a new swath of consumer brands. Besides Tylenol, Kenvue also owns other pharmacy mainstays such as Band-Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena and Aveeno.

Kimberly-Clark CEO Mike Hsu said in Monday's announcement, that the two "iconic companies" would create "a global health and wellness leader."

Executives from both companies said the combined entity would serve people "at every stage of life" and benefit from Kenvue's relationships with dermatologists, dentists, pediatricians and other healthcare professionals.

Kimberly-Clark has been attempting to challenge the dominance of consumer goliath Procter & Gamble, whose business spans all drugstore aisles, including cold and digestion medicines.

And Kenvue has been on the selling block for a while now, ever since it was spun off from Johnson & Johnson in 2023. Its share price collapsed a few months after going public, losing a third of its value since the start of the year before Monday's news.

On Monday morning, Kenvue's stock price jumped around 17%, while Kimberly-Clark's fell about 12%.

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
