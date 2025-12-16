Expert on racial wealth gap reflects on Trump accounts

The Trump administration is releasing more information this week on the Trump Accounts that Congress recently passed, which would give eligible kids born from 2025 to 2028 $1,000 from the government. Michael and Susan Dell announced earlier this month that they’ll donate $6.25 billion to create accounts for more kids and give them $250 each.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with William Darity, a professor of public policy, African and African American studies and economics, and director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University, about the accounts. Darity has long called for creating publicly-funded accounts for kids as a way to close the racial wealth gap.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

