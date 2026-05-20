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As Trump's allies prevail in primaries, big questions remain

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

President Trump had another strong night in Tuesday’s primaries, beating back a Republican congressman who’d been one of his loudest critics. But as Republicans celebrate wins with the party base, some candidates now face tougher questions heading into competitive general elections.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker talks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro about the big takeaways from a consequential night of races.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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