Six days after the primary elections in California, officials are still counting the votes, and the races for California governor and Los Angeles mayor are too close to call.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, President Trump claimed that the elections in California were rigged.

Scott Shafer, senior editor at KQED, joins us with the latest on California’s primary elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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