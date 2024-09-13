CEO of Memorial Healthcare System resigns after negative board review

The chief executive officer of one of South Florida’s largest hospital networks has resigned following a negative review from the board.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Scott Wester was hired in 2022 under a three-year contract to run Memorial Healthcare System, which includes six hospitals in Broward County and a new free-standing cancer center.

The board was not in agreement with the strategic plan Wester had presented for the future of the healthcare system.

The Memorial Healthcare System board voted unanimously on Thursday to terminate its contract with Wester.

A top leader with Memorial Healthcare will take on the role of interim CEO until the board finds a permanent replacement.

