Heat to unveil statue of Dwyane Wade at Kaseya Center West Plaza

A statue celebrating Dwyane Wade, one of the Miami Heat’s most legendary icons, will soon be unveiled.

The team announced the bronze statue will take its rightful place on the Kaseya Center West Plaza, the Heat's home arena, on Oct. 27.

READ MORE: Calls grow for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to retire as he sustains another concussion

The day after, Wade will be honored during a halftime celebration when the Heat host the Detroit Pistons. The recognition follows 21 years to the day after his regular-season debut.

Wade played 14 seasons with the Heat and won three championships with the team. Last year, he was inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.