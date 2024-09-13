© 2024 WLRN
Heat to unveil statue of Dwyane Wade at Kaseya Center West Plaza

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published September 13, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
A man in dark blue shirt and pants smiles and talk to a woman in the foreground on the right wearing a white top and colorful skirt
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, left, speaks with Phoebe Robinson after he received the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Make Good Famous Summit in Miami Beach, Fla.

A statue celebrating Dwyane Wade, one of the Miami Heat’s most legendary icons, will soon be unveiled.

The team announced the bronze statue will take its rightful place on the Kaseya Center West Plaza, the Heat's home arena, on Oct. 27.

The day after, Wade will be honored during a halftime celebration when the Heat host the Detroit Pistons. The recognition follows 21 years to the day after his regular-season debut.

Wade played 14 seasons with the Heat and won three championships with the team. Last year, he was inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
