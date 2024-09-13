Poll: Hispanic voters in Florida name economy, jobs, affordable housing as top priorities

Inflation. Jobs. Affordable housing.

Hispanic voters in Florida say these are their top issues in the upcoming November election.

The results come from a statewide poll released Friday by UnidosUS, a national Hispanic civil rights group.

The poll found that these pocketbook issues were among the biggest concerns for Hispanic voters. Immigration and healthcare ranked lower on their list of priority issues.

“Our poll shows that economic concerns loom large for Hispanic Floridians, including the cost of basic necessities, wages, housing and healthcare costs," said Jared Nordlund, UnidosUS’s Florida state director, in a statement.

Latino voters also expressed strong opinions on abortion, with nearly 70% opposed to making it illegal or taking that decision away from others, he said.

Democrat Kamala Harris held a 5-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House, 47% to 42%.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell holds a 4-point edge among Hispanic voters over Republican incumbent Sen. Rick Scott, 41% to 37% .

Florida is home to more than 2.4 million Hispanic voters. They represent about 18% of all voters. The poll results was based on a sample of 400 Hispanic voters in Florida.

