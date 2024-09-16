Heat advisory issues for Miami-Dade and Broward counties

We're less than a week away from the start of autumn, but someone needs to tell Mother Nature that.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties that will be in effect until 6 p.m.

The so-called "feels-like" temperatures will be between 104 and 107 degrees. And that increases the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

It's advised that people try to limit the time spent outdoors today and drink plenty of water. If you work outdoors, experts say it's critical to take regular breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned space.

