Palm Beach County Sheriff explains security measures after second Trump assassination attempt

Rebecca Blackwell / AP Police block off the road alongside the Mar-a-Lago estate of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, one day after an apparent assassination attempt, in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Officials on Monday provided updates after a man was charged in connection to the assassination attempt on former Pres. Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club.

Officials recovered an AK-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The suspect was hiding behind dense shrubbery some 300-500 hundred yards away from Trump before being spotted by his security, said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, in a news conference alongside federal law enforcement.

"At this level that he is at right now, he's not the sitting president. If he was, we would have had the entire golf course surrounded," Bradshaw said. "Well, because he's not, the security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible."

Officials said a Secret Service agent assigned to Trump’s detail opened fire on the suspect, who did not return shots. After a vehicle pursuit, the alleged shooter, a 58-year-old man from Hawaii, was taken into custody.

READ MORE: Here's everything we know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

