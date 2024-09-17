© 2024 WLRN
Inter Miami renews contract with Key Biscayne teenager

WLRN Public Media | By Jimena Romero
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) prepares to set up a shot on the goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) prepares to set up a shot on the goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami's major-league soccer team has renewed its contract with a Key Biscayne teenager.

Benjamin, “Benja” Cremaschi will remain with the celebrated soccer club through 2027, with the option of an additional year. That’s according to an announcement this week from the team. 
 
Now in his second Major League Soccer season, the midfielder is a product of the Inter Miami Academy, which develops youth talent. 
 
Cremaschi played an important role last season in helping the club win the Leagues Cup for the first time. 
 
The 19 year old was also the youngest player on Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this Summer.  

Jimena Romero
Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.
