Inter Miami renews contract with Key Biscayne teenager

Miami's major-league soccer team has renewed its contract with a Key Biscayne teenager.

Benjamin, “Benja” Cremaschi will remain with the celebrated soccer club through 2027, with the option of an additional year. That’s according to an announcement this week from the team.



Now in his second Major League Soccer season, the midfielder is a product of the Inter Miami Academy , which develops youth talent.



Cremaschi played an important role last season in helping the club win the Leagues Cup for the first time.



The 19 year old was also the youngest player on Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this Summer.

