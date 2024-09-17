New artificial reef projects are underway in the Florida Keys

Two more artificial reef projects are underway in the Florida Keys.

That was announced by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff today.

Jessica McCawley is the FWC Director of Marine Fisheries Management. She says the Monroe County program is working to create a network of sites in the Gulf. That network would be placed inside the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

READ MORE: 'We have a serious problem': Are mahi fleeing Florida to beat the heat?

“This would be to provide fish habitat and create migration pathways for fish that are migrating between nearshore and offshore reefs and creating additional fishing and diving opportunities that could draw people away from all the pressure on the natural reefs,"

She says another project is still in the planning stages. However it will focus on habitat deficits in the Lower Keys.

The first Monroe County project that’s been underway since last year will repurpose 37 cement power poles. They will become artificial reefs off of Key West.

