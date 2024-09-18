Key West officials ratchet efforts to find a new city manager

After firing its city manager in June, Key West is ratcheting hiring efforts for one of the city’s top jobs.

Key West City commissioners have assembled a search committee to find a new city manager. This comes months after the former manager, Al Childress, was fired without cause, despite widespread public opposition.

According to the Keys Weekly, it’s unlikely that Childress will be reinstated since at least one newly-elected commissioner is against bringing him back.



The new search committee, made of six Key West residents and commissioner Sam Kaufman, will convene on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to determine how many finalists will be considered.

The deadline for city manager applicants is Sept. 30.

