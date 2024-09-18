Miami-Dade County commission defers vote on new incinerator site

Miami-Dade County commissioners have deferred their vote on the site for the new county incinerator.

The previous waste-to-energy facility in Doral burned down last February.



During a meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava maintained that the best option for the new facility was the former Opa-Locka West Airport in order to meet the county’s current and future disposal needs.



But commissioners remain unconvinced – and have yet to achieve majority support for any of the four location options. They tabled the discussion until Nov. 6 to reconsider their options.

