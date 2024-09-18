© 2024 WLRN
Miami-Dade County commission defers vote on new incinerator site

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:33 AM EDT
A 2022 aerial view of the Miami-Dade Resources Recovery Facility-Covanta Energy incinerator plant located at 6990 NW 97th Ave. in Doral.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
A 2022 aerial view of the Miami-Dade Resources Recovery Facility-Covanta Energy incinerator plant located at 6990 NW 97th Ave. in Doral.

Miami-Dade County commissioners have deferred their vote on the site for the new county incinerator. 

The previous waste-to-energy facility in Doral burned down last February.
 
During a meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava maintained that the best option for the new facility was the former Opa-Locka West Airport in order to meet the county’s current and future disposal needs. 
 
But commissioners remain unconvinced – and have yet to achieve majority support for any of the four location options. They tabled the discussion until Nov. 6 to reconsider their options. 

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
