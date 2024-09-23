Poll: Newly naturalized U.S. citizens in Florida back Harris over Trump in White House race

A poll of newly naturalized U.S. citizens in Florida found slightly more than half, 53%, plan to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris, while about 40% said they will support Republican Donald Trump.

The poll by the National Partnership for New American, released Friday, said an estimated 412,000 Floridians have become U.S. citizens since the 2020 presidential election. About one-third, or 138,000, are Cuban; 29,000 are from Haiti.

The poll found almost all newly naturalized citizens surveyed said they plan to vote in November.

These new American voters in Florida, like most voters,s list “kitchen table” issues at the top of their list of concerns. They were mostly concerned about the high cost of living, inflation, and the economy, closely followed by immigration and protecting democracy. A vast majority, about 73%, want “immigration reform, with a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.”

Florida is home to more than 14 million registered voters. About 19%, or about 2.7 million, are naturalized U.S. citizens.

“What is clear from the polling is that naturalized Americans are paying close attention to this election and are highly committed to vote,” said Nicole Melaku, the executive director of the National Partnership for New American.

