Amtrak offers limited service between Miami and Chicago

How would you like to take a train from the Sunshine State to the Windy City?

Well . . . All aboard "The Floridian!"



That’s Amtrak’s new temporary train service that will begin on Nov. 10 for a limited time.

It's offering round-trip service between Miami and Chicago, including stops in other Florida cities including Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. are also on the route. The trip from Miami to Chicago takes about two days.

The Floridian is a temporary combination of two other lines while upgrades are made to a tunnel that's part of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.

