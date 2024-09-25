Monroe County schools will close ahead of Helene

This story was updated on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at 8:52 p.m.

All schools and school district offices will be closed tomorrow in Monroe County as Hurricane Helene moves across the Gulf of Mexico.

The Florida Keys are not in the direct path, but the region is under a Tropical Storm Warning and a coastal flood warning.

According to an announcement Wednesday evening, Broward County Schools will also be closed. This includes after school care, after-school activities, field trips, and evening events and classes.

There are no plans to close Miami-Dade and Palm Beach county schools tomorrow. However, athletic events, outdoor activities will be canceled. Afterschool programs will still resume, but indoors.

District officials will continue to monitor the storm.

READ MORE: Wednesday evening update: Helene is forecast to be at least category 4 at landfall, T-24 hours

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

