A summit for the working class summit aims to bring regional business leaders to South Florida

Economic pressures like inflation and the high cost of living have hit many in South Florida. The state of the economy has left some questioning: “What even is the middle class anymore?”

That’s a question Newton Sanon hopes to answer at the upcoming Middle Class Summit in Hollywood, Fla.

"It’s not just about jobs. It’s issues related to poverty that tie back to the substantial increase in the cost of housing, issues related to transportation and childcare," said Sanon.

Sanon, the president of the nonprofit OIC South Florida, which provides job training, certification and case management for people in lower-income communities who are looking for employment. He said the summit will bring together business leaders and government officials from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The Middle Class Summit is held every two years to coincide with local and national elections because, as Sanon puts it, that’s when political hopefuls tend to make promises and commitments.

Sanon says he will press these leaders on how they’re addressing the needs of Floridians who are trying to make ends meet.

"We’re really looking to have people make public commitments," said Sanon. "Are you working with workforce organizations. Are you showing up to hiring fairs? Are you doing mock interviewing? Are you investing in the workforce?"

While businesses will pay an entrance fee, Sanon says job seekers can get a scholarship to attend the summit for free by contacting OIC. They can speak with potential employers and apply for jobs, and also have an opportunity to speak to government and business leaders about what the real economic problems are in their communities.

The summit is Oct. 2 and 3 at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Speakers include Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Rick Case Automotive CEO Rita Case and Miami-Dade County Chief Administrative Officer Carladenise Edwards.

