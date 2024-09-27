Trump pledges to remove thousands of legal migrants under Biden program

Former President Trump told Fox News he’s targeting the more than half a million Cuban, Venezuelan, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants who’ve come here legally under a humanitarian parole program.

The Biden Administration created the parole in 2021 to deter migrants from illegally crossing the U.S. southern border. It allows them to stay here for two years and work.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, now promises to deport them.



Immigration law experts point out to WLRN the fine print does state the parole can be revoked at any time. That would turn hundreds of thousands of legal migrants illegal overnight.

Still, deporting them all would be difficult at best. And it might alienate Trump’s robust Latino support in South Florida, since most of the parole beneficiaries and their sponsors reside here.

