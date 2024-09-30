South Florida physicians urge people to make plans to get COVID and flu shots

South Florida physicians are emphasizing careful planning when scheduling COVID and flu vaccines as we enter fall and winter months — especially with two months left in what’s been an especially active hurricane season.

"This time of year is very crucial because in Florida, as you know, we have hurricane season … a lot of folks go indoors during these times, and then we'll be in the winter months, where obviously our winters are not as bad as other parts of the country, but still have months where it gets cold and folks go indoors," said Dr. Bavarath Shukla, the medical director for infection control at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "We have a lot of folks traveling here or traveling out."

And whether you get the COVID and flu shots together or separately does not factor into the efficacy of the shots.

"This time of year is also when the vaccines get updated, so the COVID-19 vaccine was just updated to include the most recent circulating strains, and so was the influenza vaccine," he said.

Shukla also says especially vulnerable individuals, such as seniors and those who are immunocompromised, should start planning now and consult with a primary care provider. Flu season generally runs October to May.

